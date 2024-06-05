Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shirebrook Town have announced that veteran boss Rudy Funk will take up the manager role again at the club for the 2024/25 season after 13 years away.

That followed the decision of Stephen Bodle and assistant Lee Needham to stand down following talks with the club.

Bodle led the club to promotion in the 2023/24 season but after talking to the clubs committee it was decided to part ways due to changes made off the pitch.

But the club didn’t hang about and moved quickly to appoint the highly experienced Rudy Funk as manager for the forthcoming season.

Rudy Funk, right with assistant Miguel Llera.

Funk will be assisted by ex-Sheffield Wednesday player Miguel Llera and John Knapper.

Funk said: “I’m so excited to get this job and return to management.

"I got a call from the club on Thursday morning and things moved quickly from there.

"I enjoyed my time out of the game and my previous role as chairman at Basford FC but I was missing being on the touchline and Shirebrook offered me that chance to do what I love doing.

"Shirebrook are a huge club and I came to watch them a few times last season and thought the previous manager did a brilliant job.

"But he’s made the decision to step aside and I want to thank the club for trusting me to take the club into this new era.

"It’s going to be an exciting season with the club playing at Step 5 for the first time in 14 years.

"So we have a big task on our hands to get a squad of players together that can be competitive and keep the forward momentum going that the club has experienced over the last year.

"Having managed the club in the past and also against the club, I know how passionate the fans are and how they can help drag the team over the line with their support.

"I hope they will the same this season and I can’t wait to get going in pre-season and get the season underway.”

Assistant Llera, who spent more than two years as professional development phase coach at Chesterfield, believes he can learn plenty from Funk.

“Working for Rudy is a privilege and I couldn't say no,” he said. “Rudy is a man with vast experience of football in these divisions.

“I want to keep learning. From Rudy you can learn things to become better, he is that type of person to make me better.

“We have been travelling and watching football together for the last six months, we get on well and have been waiting for the right opportunity.”

The former MK Dons and Charlton player had recently been the assistant manager at Maltby Main, a role he was very eager to take on.

“My passion is football,” he said. “I miss the environment of the changing room and preparing for matches.

“I have been working at the academy level for several years and wanted to change my pathway a little bit and that's why I became an assistant manager last year.

“That is why I am here. I miss the competition of trying to win three points every single week.

“I want to bring passion and professionalism to the club that I have been doing all my career.