Mansfield Town veteran Stephen Quinn is open minded about the next stage of his illustrious career in football.

His contract is about to expire with the Stags and he will not be returning but, whatever happens, the 39-year-old former Irish international said he will always be grateful for his time at Mansfield and how it has benefited him and his young family.

He bade an emotional farewell to the town after wearing the captain's armband for the Stags in his final game on Saturday, warmly applauded by fans and hugged by manager and team mates alike as he came off after his 61-minute final performance.

Quinn, who played under current boss Nigel Clough at Burton Albion, was a huge signing in 2021 and his know-how was a massive part in the promotion success the club finally achieved last season.

Stephen Quinn about to leave the field in a Stags shirt for the last time on Saturday. All photos by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I am open minded about anything next season,” said the midfielder who appeared 18 times for his country and was part of the Euro 2016 squad.

“I am taking my coaching badges and whether I play at a lower level after this season or carry on playing I don't know.

“I am not sure if I would carry on playing at this level or a level below or even go part-time.

“I think I will still play in some capacity to bring me back down to earth with the coaching in the background and I have other things going on too. So I will keep my options open for now.

A great start - Stephen Quinn nets in Stags' League One match opening game at Barnsley.

“I am not so sure I could do another season at this level.

“But I sometimes can't seem to let it go in my head. I love it and when I get out there I just turn into a different animal. I want to be out there.

“I have been saying for the last few years that it will probably be my last year, but letting go is the hardest part.

“But, ultimately, the four years I have had here have been so special and I am so grateful and thankful for that.

Stephen Quinn drops a shoulder in the FA Cup second round match at Stevenage.

“I know players always say it, but I genuinely am.”

He continued: “To have my family here on this journey with me, the kids growing up watching it and being Stags fans, I honestly couldn't have wished for better.

“We have had the highs and lows, missing out in the play-off final, missing out on getting into the play-offs, and then the highs of promotion.

“My family have been through all that as well. That will help them looking forward - my kids knowing life is hard and has its highs and lows.

A posrt-match interview for Stephen Quinn at Sutton United in December 2023.

“And now we have to be especially grateful for staying in the league.

“I am truly, truly grateful for everything the club has given me – it has given me contracts and kept faith in me even though I am in the latter part of my career and whatever will be the next chapter will be.”

Former Sheffield United star Quinn played 35 times for Stags over the season, scoring twice, and said: “We will now see what the summer brings.

“I have got my UEFA B coaching badge, I did that last season, so I am starting my UEFA A in the summer. I've got a block when I am flying to Ireland and doing that and we will take it from there. It is a natural progression.

“I didn't expect to play any specific number of games. I just wanted to help out and see if I could still do it.

“I do wish I had played a little bit more to be honest but what can you do?

Stephen Quinn enjoys the moment at Sutton United.

“Obviously I thought we could go again and it would be something special with back to back promotions – that wasn't to be.

“I have enjoyed it, though I certainly haven't enjoyed losing and this second half of the season has most definitely been a challenge.”

After some injury problems, Quin has had a new role in recent weeks sitting high in the stand to help club analyst Matty Ash.

“I have had a few niggles since I played in the Exeter game and then the gaffer just wanted me to have a look at the games from a different perspective,” he said.

“So the last few weeks I had been up with Matty up top analysing the games which was a different outlook on the game – a different perspective – and enjoyable and frustrating at the same time with the results.

“So that had been my last few months until the game at Birmingham.

“Matty looks at the opposition shape. You are not just concentrating on yourselves and looking at your own team. You are looking at the opposition and seeing if we can filter some information back down to the gaffer in real time.

“It was an interesting experience and it has given me a massive insight. It was a great eye-opener.

“It is a different perspective to how the gaffer sees it pitchside.”

Quinn watched the side's fine first half to the campaign slide away as injuries bit hard and patched-up sides pipped by the odd goal here and there against big name, top quality opponents.

Despite that, Stags have achieved safety and he said that should be celebrated.

“It has been frustrating watching as well as interesting too as I know how well we have been playing to a certain point, but the last month or so has shown the quality in this division with the goals that have been scored on us,” said Quinn.

“We celebrated madly last year when we got here so I guess we should be celebrating staying up, though it doesn't feel like that a little bit at times with how the second half of the season has gone.

“Ultimately our goal was to stay in this league. We are an ambitious squad and we have an ambitious manager in charge, so we obviously wanted to be further up the table.

“We started the season off really well and began wondering if we could do it again.

“But different factors happened throughout the season that meant that didn't materialise and we tailed off during the second half of the season.

“Ultimately, though, this is a fantastic achievement and one we have got to be grateful for. It has taken us as a club three or four years, even longer, to get to League One. So we have to be grateful we are still in the league.

“The great thing to see for me, looking from above as well, was that the lads have carried on trying to play the game how we see it and how the manager sees it – getting on the ball and being brave.

“But, ultimately, we have not been clinical enough at both ends. That is the difference when you go up a level and it's clear to see.”

The loss to injury of top scorer Lee Gregory was a major factor in the season's decline and Quinn said: “Losing Lee Gregory was costly and we could have done with Rhys Oates with his power and pace – I think he would have lit up that league.

“There were a few variables that happened and then in the second half of the season not having a team that connected as well.

“But you cannot fault the lads for their effort, it was just probably a lack of quality in the second half of the season in killing teams off that let us down really.”

A fans' favourite for his heart on sleeve displays, he added: “The fans have been amazing again this season – home and away they have stayed with us.

“When you get that connection with fans with players and staff it has taken on this amazing journey.

“If Mansfield can keep with that and stay positive, get some new bodies in over a good summer, and evolve the squad again then it will be all positive again for next season.”