Vertu Trophy exit as Mansfield Town unbeaten run is halted at Huddersfield Town

Action from Stags' Vertu Trophy match against Huddersfield Town AFC at the Accu Stadium, 04 Novl 2025 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield Town failed to progress to the Vertu EFL Trophy knockout stages when they were beaten 3-1 in tonight's final Group F game at Huddersfield Town.

Stags were on a seven game unbeaten streak and travelled to Yorkshire with some confidence against a Huddersfield side that had lost their previous five games.

But on a rainwept night, the Terriers enjoyed a dominant first half and deservedly led 2-0 at the break through Dion Charles and Josh Feeney while Charles also had a goal chalked off for offside.

But Stags re-emerged in a higher gear after some tweaks and Dom Dwyer quickly pulled one back.

Lucas Akins had a great chance to level saved by Owen Goodman and that was the last big chance for Mansfield as Huddersfield resumed control and sealed their passage into the knockout stages with Charles' second of the game on 84 minutes.

And the Stags' miserable night was complete when Saturday's two goal hero George Maris limped off near the end.

Boss Nigel Clough made nine changes to the side that beat Harrogate on Saturday.

Nathan Moriah-Welsh and Jamie McDonnell were the only players to keep their places.

Young duo, goalkeeper Milla Shore and forward Jack Goodman, are involved in Stags' first team matchday squad for the first time.

Despite having 12 first team players out injured, depleted Huddersfield still managed to make seven changes for the game.

The game kicked off in heavy rain and within three minutes the Terriers were ahead with a slice of fortune.

Ashia crossed low from the left of the penalty area into the six yard box where Sweeney tried to hook clear and the ball rebounded off Charles in front of him and looped up into the top left corner, just evading the reach of Mason.

Mansfield's first raid forward ended with a tame shot from Maris straight to Goodman.

A quick Vost free kick almost sent Charles clear on goal, but Mason reacted well to beat him to the ball and get down to take it off his toe.

The home side were in full control and pressing for a quick second, Ashia firing first time at Mason on 11 minutes after a neat passing move, then Sorensen lifting a 30 yard free kick over the bar.

Reed's through ball sent Dwyer into the home box, but Goodman was out quickly to prevent him getting a shot on target while Huddersfield were also relieved to clear a dangerous low cross from Dickov, who also had a shot blocked as we reached the half-hour mark.

On 32 minutes Reed forced Goodman to turn round his 26 yard free kick after Maris had been tripped – Stags' first effort on target.

The Terriers almost went further ahead on 34 minutes as Asha crossed to the far post and Charles guided a volley against the far post with Sweeney then blocking Harness' follow-up.

But from the corner the home side did make it 2-0. It came in from the right and there was an almighty scramble in the six yard box with Mason heroically making three successive blocks before Feeney finally helped the ball in from close range by the right hand post.

Huddersfield thought they had made it 3-0 on 44 minutes as Charles ghosted in to head home off the underside of the bar, but he had strayed narrowly offside.

But the home side were very much in charge after an excellent half and Stags knew they had a mountain to climb.

Clough made two changes for the second half as Flanagan and Lewis came on for McDonnell and Moriah-Welsh, switching to three at the back and pushing Akins further up..

And within 29 seconds they had clawed one back.

McAdam played a low pass into the boc which Maris helped on target.

Goodman was down to his left to make the save but Dwyer was on hand to help the loose ball into the empty net from close range.

On 49 minutes Dickov did well to get to the right byline and pull back a cross that Maris was just unable to guide on target from eight yards.

But this was much better from the visitors.

The home side slowly got back to grips with the game once more after the early Mansfield onslaught and Charles had penalty appeals turned down after a challenge by Flanagan while Wiles saw a low shot deflect wide.

A Dwyer shot deflected wide on 56 minutes and seconds later Reed also saw his effort deflect wide.

Akins then should have levelled the scores on 59 minutes as Stags broke from halfway through Maris and set him up perfectly in the box, but Goodman was able to block his finish from 12 yards.

The home side resumed control and Sweeney got a block on a low Taylor finish, then Harness pulled an inviting pass back to Taylor only to see him screw his finish just wide.

Wiles warmed the hands of Mason on 71 minutes with a powerful shot straight at him and two minutes later Flanagan made a great block to deny the same player.

Flanagan then made an even better block on 76 minutes as Charles looked a certain scorer from a low right wing cross by Sorensen.

Stags made a triple change with 12 minutes to go with a debut for youngster Jack Goodman plus Oates and Blake-Tracy on for Reed, Dickov and Dwyer.

But the home side sealed their win with six minutes to go as Charles powered home an excellent header after Ledson had lifted a tempting cross into his path.

Soon after Maris stayed down after a challenge and was unable to continue, Stags forced to see out the game with 10 men.

HUDDERSFIELD:Goodman, Sorensen (Sway 90+1), Wiles, Taylor, Harness (Ledson 78), Balker, Charles, Feeney, Roughan, Ashia (Miller 78), Vost. SUBS NOT USED: Chapman, Roosken, Radulović, Iorpenda

STAGS: Mason, Akins, Bowery, Sweeney , McAdam, McDonnell (Lewis HT), Reed (Goodman 78), Moriah-Welsh (Flanagan HT), Maris, Dickov (Blake-Tracy 78), Dwyer ( Oates 78). SUBS NOT USED: Shore, McLaughlin.

REFEREE: Paul Howard.