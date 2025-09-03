Versatility a huge bonus for Max Dickov as he savours first team football with Mansfield Town

Max Dickov in Stags action against Leyton Orient.

Mansfield Town newcomer Max Dickov believes his versatility as a player is going to stand him in good stead at Mansfield Town as Stags prepare to travel to Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Nigel Clough is known to prefer players who can play more than one position, with Jordan Bowery the perfect example, and Dickov has performed in a wide number of roles for Brentford's B team before joining Stags a few weeks ago on his release.

“I think at Brentford I played pretty much everywhere but centre half,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was great for me as it got me games there and an understanding of playing those positions.

“It really benefits you further down your career.

“You really appreciate those positions when you play those other ones.

“It is a string to my bow and if there is a shortfall in those positions I can fill in and be trusted.

“I do see myself as a forward or a winger.

“Having played all those positions for Brentford I knew when I left there in the summer that I needed to hone down one of those positions for wherever I went. And I saw wide right or wide left as the most comfortable position for me.

“That is where I have gravitated towards since I came here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have put in some good performances there in training and in a behind closed doors game, so they thought it was a good role for me.

“I am absolutely loving it here.

“It's all come round pretty quickly with games since I came into the building.

“But it is an amazing place to be – the atmosphere and the environment. I feel like I have settled in really well.”

The 23-year-old forward and son of ex-Manchester City legend Paul Dickov, joined Stags on a one-year deal on 16th August and explained: “I was in for a week or so training and played in a game against Notts County on the Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It came from there. I impressed and gratefully got the opportunity to sign.

“I can't complain – we have had three wins and a draw in the league since. The only defeat was against Everton which was a great experience. We just have to carry it on now.

“Games are coming thick and fast. We have to make sure that run continues.

“It has been amazing – everyone has been so welcoming to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can tell it is a tight group. Everyone is friendly and gets along really well. I think when you go onto the pitch that really shows.

“There is a togetherness and a unity behind us all.”

He added: “I have been pleased with how it's gone so far, especially against Blackpool and Leyton Orient.

“The Everton game was a tough fixture all round playing a Premier League club at their new stadium.

“I was beating myself up quite a bit about the Lincoln game as I felt I had set my standard against Blackpool and Orient and want to maintain that standard and give even more. But I felt I dropped below it at Lincoln.

“But that's football and everything is not always perfect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I need to be more positive, take more people on, get some goals and assists and really contribute to some wins.”

Playing first team football is a far cry from the Academy football Dickov was used to.

“It is a different type of intensity and also pressure. You are playing for more here – there is more on the line,” he said.

“There's three points that really feel like three points.

“At Brentford the fixtures were great and the standard was great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the level of intensity and the pressure on the games, on yourself and on the standards here is so much higher. You have to make sure you're at it every day.

“In games here you have to make sure you find a way to win.

“In Academy football you have the development aspect of it whereas in a first team environment it is win at all costs.”

He is loving playing in front of the Stags fans, saying: “In the first few games the crowd and atmosphere were a new experience for me which I relished and absolutely loved. Going forward you just have to embrace it all.

“When you hear them if you are on the attack or have put a tackle in it definitely gives you an extra boost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dickov also acknowledges the help he and his siblings have had from famous dad Paul, who played with Stags boss Nigel Clough at Manchester City and was also managed by him at Derby County.

“Obviously my dad used to play and my brother still plays at a semi-professional level so we are quite a footballing family,” he said.

“My dad has been amazing. He has never put pressure on me to play football in general.

“He would support us fully whatever walk of life we went down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has just happened that I have fallen into something he used to do as well.

“My dad has been so helpful and supports me no matter what.

“He is constructive with all the little pointers he gives me.

“He has been through most situations I am going to end up going through, so his advice has been so helpful to me and my brother.

“Obviously he knows the manager here quite well and he told me I would love him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You know what it is here every day in black and white and you just have to make sure you go out and give your all as a minimum requirement – that is all the manager asks.

“My dad said I would love this environment and I saw that straight away when I came.”