USA star Dom Dwyer hoping for an extended stay at Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former USA international striker Dom Dwyer is hoping to win himself a longer term deal at Mansfield Town after three goals in as many games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dwyer, 34, came in as a free agent in March, returning to the country of his birth to realise a dream of playing in English football, after a great career in the MLS.

Lack of match sharpness has held him back but Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “He has shown that in the three or four games he has featured in that he is a natural finisher, and he has done it for 10-15 years at quite a high level in the USA. That is evident when you see him play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With his fitness levels it was always going to be cameos – 45 or 60 minutes here or there.”

Dom Dwyer celebrates his goal against Huddersfield Town. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

On next season's contracts, he said: “We have not sat down with anyone yet until we find out what league we are going to be in. There are a lot of things up in the air between now and the end of the season.

“But if he keeps doing what he is doing, and to have such a natural finisher on your books already, I think you would try to keep them.”

Dwyer said: “I signed in the MLS when I was 21 and expected to come back to England to play at a younger age. But I ended up spending my whole career there and had a lot of success out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I won a few trophies, got into the national team and scored a couple of goals, and really enjoyed my time. Now I find myself at Mansfield.

“It was always my dream to play in England, so I set myself a goal to do that.

“I terminated my contract in America and came over here in November at the end of the season and had been really grinding away for three or four months.

“Because I am 34 no one wanted to touch me, so it was difficult to find a club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the gaffer gave me a chance and I guess I did okay and got myself a contract.

“I now just need to keep putting in some good performances, help the club stay up, and see where we go from there.”

He added: “It is a great place and I feel I am settling in okay and the fans are fantastic – very passionate about the club.

“The away support has been fantastic. I was surprised at the numbers who come out – it is top class.

“So I would like to spend a few more years here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That won't be fully up to me, but I will keep working hard in the meantime and we will see what the future holds.

“With a full pre-season under my belt supporters could see what I can do over a full season. As of now I am just focusing on the short term and trying to help us remain in League One.

“Everything else will take care of itself. I am enjoying my time here and hopefully it's a longer stay.

“I am just scratching the surface of what I can do at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are in a battle right now and need to get some points on the board, but it has been great.

“The lads have been very welcoming and made it easy for me. It's a lovely club and the gaffer has been good to me.

“From one training session I could tell levels were high and it was a very good group of talented players. Their results at that time were not painting the real picture.

“I heard of Mansfield's interest around January time.

“The club were looking to get into the play-offs at that point, then as the weeks went by they started to slip down the table and it became a relegation battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it is a project I have been very interested in and I am very excited to have this opportunity.”

Dwyer admits lack of match fitness has hampered him showing his full pedigree.

“It has been good to get on the field. I am still trying to gain a bit of fitness and sharpen up, but I am trying to help the squad out where I can,” he said.

“You need to build some chemistry with the other players and build yourself into the group and contribute where you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have had some solid weeks of training now and will try to build on this momentum.

“Moving teams makes it a bit difficult, injuries too, I was struggling to get minutes to stay fully fit.

“But I have always played at a high level so thought I could perform still.

“A pre-season would help. During the couple of breaks we have recently had I have stayed in training and working hard on myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On League One football he said: “The level of football is very good. It is tough and very physical and a new challenge for me.

“But I grew up with English football so it's something I am used to and it is exciting to be here and be involved. I have always wanted this challenge.

“I have spent most of my career in America with many years in the MLS, bouncing around a few clubs in the last couple of years, but have now settled myself back here in England.”

Dwyer scored twice in four internationals for America and said: “It was amazing to play for the USA - a special experience.

“My dream as a kid was always to play for England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But as you get older you realise how thin the opportunities are to do that are and I got the chance to switch citizenship and play for the US which was a very special moment for me and my family.

“I now just need to keep putting in some good performances here now, help the club stay up, and see where we go from there.”