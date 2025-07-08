USA hitman Dom Dwyer setting his sights high with Mansfield Town

Dom Dwyer is setting his goalscoring sights high after signing a new one-year deal with Mansfield Town.

The 34-year-old former USA international striker arrived as a free agent in March and scored four goals and one assist in nine outings for the Stags when not fully fit.

Now, after signing a one-year deal, he is aiming to become a 20-goal striker this year – or better.

“I am hoping to bang in a lot of goals,” he said.

Dom Dwyer nets for Stags - Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“For me it's about winning games. I want to try to put my stamp in there and put in some really solid performances all round.

“With all respect to the league, and not trying to downplay it, the top scorer scored 22 goals last season and I will always try to set a target a little bit above that and then see where we go.

“I will take it one game at a time and as the weeks go by I think you start to see where you will be at in the season.

“I had a target of 10 goals when I came in last year and only got four, so I was a little bit behind though I only played nine games. So we'll see how it goes.

“I am in a good side with a good group of players who create a lot of chances. Putting the ball in the net is what I am decent at, so I feel like I should have scored a few more to be fair.

“I don't want to just throw numbers out there but more than 20 would be a nice return and hopefully a bit more time at the club.

“I like to challenge myself. If we play 50 games then half that number in goals would not be too bad.”

Dwyer was happy to stay in Mansfield, despite offers to go back to the States.

“I am delighted as it was always the plan to stay here,” he said.

“I am just ready to kick on now and get ready for the season.

“For family reasons it slightly interested me going back to America, but there was a pull I felt wanting to come back here, especially from the manager who had shown a lot of faith in me.

“With the club wanting me back again it felt right.

“It is good to feel wanted as a player and now I want to give back and perform.

“I like to battle and I wanted to show that I am here to play.

“The fans are fantastic and the lads made it easy for me to come in and play and express myself.

“They have honestly been a joy and I just want to help the group as best I can to get up the table and maybe into the play-offs and see where we go from there.”

Dwyer certainly enjoyed his first taste of being at Mansfield, saying: “It was incredible.

“I wasn't sure what to expect, but it was top level right away and I really just enjoyed it – the club, the atmosphere, the town, everything about it.

“So it feels like the right place for me and I am very happy to get it done.

“I think I did okay last season and I started to feel a bit fitter throughout the months. I started to feel good at the end and would have liked a couple more weeks.

“It was just about trying to build chemistry with the group, get involved and understand what the manager wanted from me, keep developing, keep learning and just enjoy my football.”

Dwyer had high praise for Stags boss Nigel Clough and said: “The biggest factor in me signing was the manager.

“It is a great group of players and a great club, but the manager is someone I got to work with for a few months and understood that for my development as a player and my life as a whole, he is a great manager for me to work for and someone I can learn from.

“I just really enjoy working for him.

“The fact that he was a striker as well just makes things easier. He understands a lot about the game.

“He is a very smart man who cares about his players and is someone you want to play for.

“He demands a lot from you and that is fine with me.”

Dwyer has been working hard while balancing family life ahead of pre-season.

“I have trained here a bit over the summer and enjoyed some family time,” he said.

“I stayed in the country and had my baby boy, so I have a five week old son now and have spent a lot of time with him.

“I have also had a couple of my kids over from America, so I have had my hands full.

“But I have worked hard and stayed fit.

“My son is eight now and quite the player himself so we have been training pretty hard.

“I have had my hands full but it's been good, changing nappies and scoring goals.

“I feel good. I did some fitness testing last week just before the contract was sorted and felt I did okay.

“We now have three or four weeks until the season, so it is important to focus and sharpen up.

“There will be some hard work to put in over the next few weeks.

“We go away to Ireland for three or four days which will be good to get to know the new lads, bond as a team and get ready to try to build something special.”

Dwyer made 229 career appearances in the American top division, scoring 86 goals.

After moving to the United States in 2009, he gained national citizenship in 2017 and went on to make his international debut in July of that year.

The striker scored on his debut against Ghana in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and became the first USMNT player since 2009 to score in his first two appearances before his nation were crowned cup winners.