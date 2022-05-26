Matty Longstaff is valued as Mansfield's most expensive player in a squad rated as worth £6.64m

Updated squad values show how Mansfield Town's current squad compares to Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Derby County and EVERY other League One club

How much a club’s squad or individual player is worth is often a great one to debate.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 1:01 pm

Should one club be doing better and is another club getting more than their money’s worth?

We’ve taken a look at the current squads of every team in League One next season and to see how Mansfield Town would compare if they are to go up.

Of course squad values will change during the summer transfer window, and if Mansfield bring in some bigger guns for League One – but right now it perhaps gives an indication of Stags’ place in the league.

All values are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

1. Derby County

£31.82m

Photo: Getty Images

2. Sheffield Wednesday

£24.48m

Photo: Getty Images

3. Barnsley

£18.86m

Photo: Getty Images

4. Ipswich Town

£16.13m

Photo: Getty Images

