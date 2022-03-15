Mansfield Town midfielder Matthew Longstaff is rated as the league's most valuable player at £2.25m.

UPDATED: New figures reveal EVERY League Two squad's market value - and where Mansfield Town, Swindon Town, Bradford City and Tranmere Rovers rank

How much a club’s squad or individual player is worth is often a great one to debate.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 7:33 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 7:42 am

Should one club be doing better and is another club getting more than their money’s worth?

We’ve taken a look at each squad in League Two to reveal which club has the biggest market value and how Mansfield Town compares to their league rivals.

All values are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate as of March 15, 2022.

1. Mansfield Town - £6.64m

Matty Longstaff, on loan from Newcastle United, is rated as Mansfield's most valuable player at £2.25m.

2. Salford City - £6.57m

Donald Love would cost a cool £720,000 if he was to be bought from Salford City, according to transfermarkt.co.uk

3. Swindon Town - £4.55m

Jonny Williams is one of the most expensive player in the league, with the Swindon Town man valued at £720,000.

4. Bristol Rovers - £4.19m

Defensive midfielder Glenn Whelan is valued at £720,000 as is Rovers' most valuable player.

