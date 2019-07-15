UPDATED: Mansfield Town trialist Joe Quigley signs two-year deal with Dagenham & Redbridge

Mansfield Town trialist striker Joe Quigley has signed a two-year deal with National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.

Quigley, 22, impressed Stags boss John Dempster during the club’s 10-day pre-season training camp in Portugal and Dempster was due to speak to chairman John Radford last week to see if the budget would stretch as far as an extra striker.

But Quigley has now linked up with his former Borham wood assistant boss Terry Harris, who is now Peter Taylor’s assistant at Dagenham.

Dempster said: “Joe performed very well in Portugal and conducted himself with real professionalism whilst showing a first class work rate.

“We did, however, decide not to pursue our interest in Joe but we were delighted to learn that he has signed for a good club in Dagenham & Redbridge and at a decent level within the English pyramid. We wish Joe well.”

“I am buzzing to get it sorted,” said Quigley.

“I was at Boreham Wood with Terry Harris a couple of years ago. He is someone I get on very well with – someone I trust.

“When he said Peter Taylor was interested, I trusted him on how well Peter Taylor works and it was a no-brainer.

“I have played in this league since I was 18/19 so I am fairly used to it. Hopefully I can settle in quickly and help Dagenham get some success.

“This year I want to settle down here and be a Dagenham player for the whole time of my contract and get some success with them.”

Quigley spent 10 years coming through the Bournemouth youth system, and signed a professional contract with the Cherries in 2015.

After several loan spells, the forward moved to Maidstone in 2018, and subsequently moved to Bromley.

Quigley also recorded a handful of goals during loan spells at Eastbourne Borough and Havant & Waterlooville last season.

The striker has three caps for Republic of Ireland at U21 level.

Mansfield Town currently have two other unnamed players on trial – a right back and an attacking midfielder.