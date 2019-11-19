UPDATED: Huge day for striker Craig Davies as he begins Mansfield Town comeback in reserves win

It was a big day for Mansfield Town striker Craig Davies today as he began his playing comeback with 23 minutes in this afternoon’s home Central League reserves 4-1 win over Rotherham United at the RH Academy.

The experienced Davies has suffered injury problems since soon after signing in the summer of 2018 and has not played since 4th December almost a year ago.

Stags boss John Dempster said before the kick-off: “It’s a huge day for as he’s been out for such a long time. With the physical and mental challenges he’s had to go through, to get to this stage, it’s been tough for Davo.

“He has slowly been improving from a fitness point of view. You can see his feet quickening up in training.

“If he comes through today we want to build him up slowly, probably 15 minutes at a time, to eventually get a couple of 90 minutes under his belt when he would then come back into contention for the first team.

“I would say we are still on course for a Christmas return if he comes through as we’d hope.”

Bobby Olejnik, Omari Sterling-James and Jimmy Knowles all started alongside U21s and U18s in a mixed side.

Greaves gave Rotherham a third minute lead, but Graham sent Sterling-James away for an equaliser three minutes later.

Knowles then won a spot kick that Graham tucked away on 19 minutes before Walker headed in the third on 52 minutes and Sinclair added a fourth two minutes later.

With four minutes left Davies did have his only chance to score, but fired over the bar first time from Walker’s delivery.