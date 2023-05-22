UPDATED: Every League Two retained list announced so far - including Mansfield Town, Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town, Newport County and Harrogate
It’s that time of year again when clubs in England decide who to keep and who to let go ahead of the summer transfer window.
By James Heneghan
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:16 BST
Over half of the 24 clubs in League Two have announced their retained lists so far, including the Cobblers. Here’s a complete rundown of which players will be free agents this summer...
