UPDATE: Willem Tomlinson ruled out after scan on injured knee as Mansfield Town prepare for Hull City visit

Mansfield Town midfielder Willem Tomlinson will be out for up to a month after a scan on his knee injury and so misses Saturday’s home friendly with Championship club Hull City.

Tomlinson jarred his knee is a crunching midfield tackle in last night’s 3-1 home defeat to his former club Blackburn Rovers, and after the club’s medical staff looked at the swelling today it was decided to have it scanned to see the extent of the damage.

The scan has revealed minor knee ligament damage but the club hope he will be fit before the worst-case-scenario of four weeks.

Boss John Dempster said he would see how the rest of the players were recovering today before he decided on a starting XI to face the Tigers as Stags continue their tough spell of three home games in seven days against Championship opposition.

Stags played their part in an exciting friendly last night and Dempster said: “We’ll expect something similar in terms of calibre of players who are coming to the One Call Stadium on Saturday.

“My assistant manager Lee Glover knows Grant McCann (Hull’s head coach) very well and how his teams like to play.

“I’ve got no doubt that Grant will have one or two trialists that he’s looking at more closely.

“I’m sure it will be a tough challenge.”

Among those trialists is likely to be former Mansfield Town defender Ryan Tafazolli, who is on trial with his former boss at Hull after leaving Peterborough United.