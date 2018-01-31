UPDATE: Six in and six out for Forest on deadline day

Busy new Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka added Adlene Guedioura, Jack Colback, Lee Tomlin, Joe Lolley, Costel Pantilimon and Ashkan Dejagah to his squad tonight before the January window deadline closed.

But striker Tyler Walker has gone out on loan to Bolton Wanderers, striker Jamie Ward to Cardiff City on loan, keeper Stephen Henderson out to Portsmouth on loan, striker Zak Clough has returned to former club Bolton on loan, while defender Matt Mills and winger Mustapha Carayol have left by mutual consent.

Last night defender Tobias Figueiredo arrived at the City Ground on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Last to sign was ex-Red Adlene Guedioura, returning to the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The midfielder rejoined Forest from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

Befoe that, midfielder Jack Colback, 28, arrived on loan until the end of the season from Premier League side Newcastle United.

Colback started his career at Sunderland and spent time on loan at Ipswich Town before joining Newcastle in 2014, where he was part of the squad which lifted the Championship title last season.

Lee Tomlin signed on loan from Cardiff City, with Jamie Ward moving in the opposite direction and, just before that, 25-year-old Huddersfield winger Lolley penned a four-and-a-half-year deal at The City Ground.

Lolley, who started his career in non-league football, signed for Huddersfield in 2014 and has featured regularly for them in the Championship. He was part of the side which won promotion via the play-offs last season and scored in The Terriers’ recent Premier League clash with West Ham.

Romanian international goalkeeper Pantilimon had earlier signed on loan for the remainder of the season from Premier League side Watford, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna.

The 30-year-old started his career with Poli Timisoara in his home country, before a move to Manchester City where he won the Premier League and League Cup. He has also played for Sunderland before signing for Watford.

Today’s other signing, Iranian international winger Dejagah, 31, has joined on a permanent deal until the end of the season, being a free agent after leaving German Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg in the summer.

He began his career at Hertha Berlin before a five-year stay at Wolfsburg.

He joined Fulham in 2012, making 43 Premier League appearances before a spell in Qatar with Al-Arabi and then he re-signed for Wolfsburg at the start of 2016/17.

