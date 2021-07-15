Up to 1150 fans allowed to attend Matlock Town v Mansfield
A maximum of 1,150 supporters will be permitted into Causeway Lane for Matlock Town’s friendly with Mansfield Town on Friday.
Matlock will be implementing Track and Trace checks at the turnstiles, upon entry to the ground, with supporters admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Admission will be via cash payment only at the turnstiles, at the following prices:Adult | £10Concessions (65 and over) | £6.50Students (with card) | £5Juniors (10-16) | £3Children under 10 | FREE (when accompanied by a paying adult)Supporters who are seated in the stands are asked to wear a face covering.
Manager Nigel Clough has confirmed that the full squad available from Stags’ match at Retford on Tuesday will be utilised for the fixture at Matlock.