Up to 1150 fans allowed to attend Matlock Town v Mansfield

A maximum capacity of 1,150 will be able to watch Matlock v Mansfield on Friday night.

Matlock will be implementing Track and Trace checks at the turnstiles, upon entry to the ground, with supporters admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Admission will be via cash payment only at the turnstiles, at the following prices:Adult | £10Concessions (65 and over) | £6.50Students (with card) | £5Juniors (10-16) | £3Children under 10 | FREE (when accompanied by a paying adult)Supporters who are seated in the stands are asked to wear a face covering.