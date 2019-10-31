‘Unplayable’ Otis Khan back to his very best for flourishing Mansfield Town

Otis Khan’s return to form has coincided with Mansfield Town’s best run of the season and boss John Dempster declared him ‘unplayable’ in his best showing so far in last Saturday’s fine 2-1 win at Walsall.

The left winger tormented the Saddlers all afternoon and his dribble and inch-perfect cross carved out the opener for Andy Cook.

“It was a massive compliment to hear the manager say I was unplayable,” said Khan.

“I feel like I am just getting better and better and obviously my confidence is going higher and higher.

“I’m having a good run of games and I am playing back on the left where I enjoy it. I am happy playing free, doing my best for myself and the team.”

Khan enjoyed every minute of the win at Walsall where he could feel his runs grinding down the home players.

“I was enjoying myself, playing how I know I can play. Ever since I was young I have enjoyed taking people on and I just got into that mindset and played free,” he said.

“I think you know you’ve got the better of opponents when they start giving up.

“At the start of the game everyone is buzzing with the intensity. They want to get close to you. But by the end people just let you have the ball pretty much, especially when we scored.

“I think they gave up a bit after what has happened with them this season. They’ve not really had the best of runs and we were controlling the game.

“I felt like we controlled the first half, even though they got a goal. We felt comfortable and were moving the ball well.

“To let them score was disappointing, but we put that right later in the game.”

Now Khan just wants to put the icing on his form with a goal or two.

“There is definitely still more to come,” he said.

“Obviously I got the assist for Cooky but I want to get that all-important first goal, which hasn’t come. I’ve had the chances. I will be happier when I do.

“I am getting assists. I know the strikers will be in there and I am just delivering the ball into a good area. We have good strikers and I know they can finish them.”

He added: “We have just had a good month with some really good results, and if we can keep that going confidence will stay high with everyone and we’ll have a real buzz about the place.

“We’ve not been doing much different. We believed it would eventually turn as we were working hard and doing all we could. The luck has gone in our favour as well and we are finishing off the chances that we maybe were not doing before.

“One of our top priorities now is our home form. You want to make your home ground your fortress. You get most of your fans there and you want to repay them.

“You’d much rather have a good home record than away record, even though the away one is a really good one to have.

“You want teams coming to your ground knowing it’s going to be a really difficult game. As soon as we can put that right and get home performances going along with the away ones, it will really add up.”