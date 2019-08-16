Unlikely Mansfield Town will make any more signings as end of transfer window gets closer

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster said it was unlikely he would add to his squad before the summer transfer window closes on 2nd September.

Dempster has made five summer signings and wants to keep the current squad happy and make sure talented youngsters coming through have every chance of being involved too.

“We have constantly got agents ringing us about players,” he said.

“Having met with the chairman and CEO last week, there are funds there if we were to go back into the market.

“But I am conscious about getting the balance right and having a group of players that are all going to play a part and feature rather than senior pros sat in the stand, twiddling their thumbs, wasting money for the football club, which has happened in previous seasons.

“That’s something I don’t want to do. I want to be efficient. I want to have a group of players that are together.

“And it’s up to the players in our current squad to show me they want to be a part of that.”

As former Academy manager, Dempster knows he has talented youth coming through as well.

“If we were to just go out and get bodies in for the sake of it it would also have an adverse effect on the academy players and the academy products,” he said.

“We spoke about Alistair Smith after the game on Tuesday. We were really pleased with his performance and we’ve got some other talented boys knocking on the door and training with the first team every day.

“The long term vision of the football club is to have those players involved and get them in the team.

“I am a manager that shares that vision of the football club rather than managers that may maybe have a short term vision for themselves. It’s something I am passionate about.”