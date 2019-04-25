Unity can see us complete our promotion mission says Mansfield Town chairman John Radford

Mansfield Town chairman John Radford called for unity among fans and players to complete the promotion job as Stags prepare for the crucial visit of Stevenage on Saturday.

Stags are still in the top three automatic promotion places with just two games to go and Radford has written in Saturday’s match programme: “There is little requirement for any final rallying cry as I know how much this means to all of us inside the stadium.

“Let us all play our part today, again, for what hopefully will be the final home game of this captivating season.

“We will back our manager, staff and players like we have done all season: with encouragement and a raucous vocal support from the stands.

“One person alone cannot achieve success in a team sport. It is a collective effort. Without unity we have nothing.

“Together, let’s finish the job we started.”

He continued: “We have all played a big part in contributing to the team’s high-riding position.

“The management team have recruited diligently and have prepared this team well, starting with the foundations built in pre-season and the week which the players spent together in Portugal.

“Our players have performed in a consistent fashion during large spells during this season and there have been a number of outstanding performers.

“Our staff have again gone above and beyond the call of duty in enhancing every department of our club.

“I am immensely proud of how we are progressing as a club and this opportunity, at this stage of the season, is exciting for everyone who has the Amber & Blue at heart.”