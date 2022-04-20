The Mansfield Town boss believes his side have regularly been on the end of some shocking decisions this campaign – no more so than at Carlisle on Monday when they had a goal ruled out that crossed the line and then lost to an offside winner.

“I think there's a very strong argument that says things are not improving and that the relationship between players, managers and coaches and officials is actually getting wider rather than narrowing,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - unhappy with officiating standards.

“That is a very concerning thing.

“The advent of VAR at the top level has further highlighted it.

“First of all referees have an unbelievably difficult job, everybody accepts that.

“It's not the decisions or mistakes they make, it's how they make them.

“When you are a VAR official sitting in an office detached from the crowd and emotion of the game and you're shown freeze frames and slow motion from every angle and you still get it wrong.

“There is only one possible explanation – you don't know what you're looking at. There is no other explanation.