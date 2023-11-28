On a freezing winter afternoon at the Lido Ground, Clipstone shared the points with Clifton All Whites in an 1-1 UCL Division One affair that lacked quality from both sides on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Assistant manager Ian Birtley said: “It was disappointing.

“Fair play to Clifton and their back four, who were excellent.

“An early goal to put us ahead but to give them a goal by a mistake was disappointing for us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobras net against Clifton. Photo by Paul Neal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just lacked a lot of quality, but decision making was poor from the wing of play.”

Clifton could have taken the lead within the first minute when Stovell was slotted in behind, but his shot was blocked away for a corner.

With 19 minutes gone, Gregory slotted Bingham through down the right hand side and he was brought down in the box with Ryan Ingram converted the penalty, sending Leivers the wrong way.

Clifton had the best chance to equalise when Kyle Stovell was slotted through one-on-one, but a fine save by Charlie Dando helped to keep the Cobras ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Clifton were level just before the break when a ball into the box caused miscommunication between Dando and Coupe that led Stovell to head in.

In a second half lacking real quality, The well-organised Clifton back four allowed the Cobras few to get back ahead.

One of the opportunities came in the 55th minute Eden Homer shot high and wide from 20 yards out.

Cobras' best chance came in the 65th minute when a strike from Bingham forced a good save from Leivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From here on in, both sides really struggled to create any real chances to find the winner.

In the last moments, a free-kick 20 yards from goal allowed Coupe to whip in a ball but nobody could meet the cross at the far post.