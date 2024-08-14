Uncle Stephen is happy to be harsh to help Ben Quinn progress at Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Quinn is hoping he can help his nephew make great strides in the game – but admits Ben Quinn may like him less as team-mate than just an uncle by the end of a long, hard campaign.

Veteran ex-Irish international Stephen has been instrumental in bringing the former Celtic teenager to Mansfield Town on trial, where his pre-season form has won the youngster a one-year deal.

But Quinn said he would not be treading on eggshells when it came to telling his nephew a few home truths when needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I said to him that he probably not like me any more if I am giving him a few harsh words,” smiled Stephen.

Ben Quinn in pre-season action. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway, The Bigger Picture.media

“But all I can do is tell him the truth of what I feel and what the gaffer and football demands of us to progress in his career and the professionalism and dedication he needs.

“It may be a bit of an eye-opener for him. I'm not just an uncle now, I am a team mate and I will be pushing and driving him all the way.

“I will be harsh on him, but his dad is harsh on him as well so I think he's heard it all before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will be fine. He is tough skinned, but he's a nice kid who is willing to learn.

“He has nice balance, will take the ball in any situation and has an eye for goal. He is a sponge who wants to learn and the lads have taken to him which is great. He has learned so much already even if he doesn't kick another first team ball.”

Quinn did a great job in selling Stags to Ben and Ben to boss Nigel Clough.

“I told Ben it is such a good club to be around and such a great environment,” he said. “His time at Celtic was coming to an end and he wasn't getting a chance or progressing into the first team, so I just asked the gaffer if he'd take Ben in to train and see what he thought of him and he said yes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought Ben had quality and just needed an opportunity to be around a first team environment to see how he did. He has grabbed his opportunity with both hands and scored a few goals pre-season.

“Luckily the gaffer has taken to him and I think he is the gaffer's type of player.

“He is technically able and I am delighted he is now under the gaffer's wing. He can help him progress his career.

“We are in the car a lot together and I am trying to give him some experience from what I have learned over my career.”