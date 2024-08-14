Uncle Stephen is happy to be harsh to help Ben Quinn progress at Mansfield Town
Veteran ex-Irish international Stephen has been instrumental in bringing the former Celtic teenager to Mansfield Town on trial, where his pre-season form has won the youngster a one-year deal.
But Quinn said he would not be treading on eggshells when it came to telling his nephew a few home truths when needed.
“I said to him that he probably not like me any more if I am giving him a few harsh words,” smiled Stephen.
“But all I can do is tell him the truth of what I feel and what the gaffer and football demands of us to progress in his career and the professionalism and dedication he needs.
“It may be a bit of an eye-opener for him. I'm not just an uncle now, I am a team mate and I will be pushing and driving him all the way.
“I will be harsh on him, but his dad is harsh on him as well so I think he's heard it all before.
“He will be fine. He is tough skinned, but he's a nice kid who is willing to learn.
“He has nice balance, will take the ball in any situation and has an eye for goal. He is a sponge who wants to learn and the lads have taken to him which is great. He has learned so much already even if he doesn't kick another first team ball.”
Quinn did a great job in selling Stags to Ben and Ben to boss Nigel Clough.
“I told Ben it is such a good club to be around and such a great environment,” he said. “His time at Celtic was coming to an end and he wasn't getting a chance or progressing into the first team, so I just asked the gaffer if he'd take Ben in to train and see what he thought of him and he said yes.
“I thought Ben had quality and just needed an opportunity to be around a first team environment to see how he did. He has grabbed his opportunity with both hands and scored a few goals pre-season.
“Luckily the gaffer has taken to him and I think he is the gaffer's type of player.
“He is technically able and I am delighted he is now under the gaffer's wing. He can help him progress his career.
“We are in the car a lot together and I am trying to give him some experience from what I have learned over my career.”