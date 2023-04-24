Ultimate test for promotion-chasing Mansfield Town as champions Leyton Orient come to town

With three games left and Stags only outside the play-offs on goal difference - and only four points off the top three automatic places – it's all to play for.

“It is important to win as it's our game in hand tomorrow, albeit it's against the champions,” said Clough.

“We knew it would be that way when the game was postponed due to the snow a few weeks back.”

Stags tough out a win on Saturday against Stevenage - next up are champions Leyton Orient. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Orient clinched the title on Saturday, but despite whatever celebrations they enjoyed, Clough does not expect any drop-off in performance from the visitors.

“With three games left I think you want to complete and finish the season as you have played the previous 43 games. I expect nothing below that from them on Tuesday night,” he said.

“I hope they had a good night on Saturday and enjoyed it – they are entitled to, but the professionalism kicks in once you have another game of football.

“Even if he makes two or three changes we still expect them to play like champions.

“They are by far the best team in the league – they have won it with two or three games to go, and deservedly so.

“They have been consistent home and away. They had one little dip of a few games but were already well ahead by then, similar to Forest Green last season.

“When we played them early season we played really well down there and missed a penalty after a minute, so it could have gone differently.

“We are not too far off the top three again ourselves, but with the players Orient have and the experience they have with Darren Pratley in there and Paul Smyth lively up front, they have deservedly won the league. They have good players.”

He added: “It is very similar to last season and I think it will go to the last game as it's so tight up there. We have won our last two games and managed to drop a place. That is how tight it is.

“We were only three points off automatic promotion last season and we are not too far away at the moment.

“But there have been so many points we could and should have picked up.

“The ones that spring to mind for me are Hartlepool at home, when we were 2-0 up, Barrow at home when we were 2-0 up, and Rochdale when we were ahead and drew 1-1. That's seven points dropped. Those sort of games have made the difference.

“But we are embracing the pressure as we'd sooner be up there with something to fight for at the right end of the table. You have to thrive on it and hopefully get over the line.

“You can see the players' efforts. To be nine games unbeaten at this stage of the season with eight or nine injuries, one thing no one can accuse them of is not embracing it or really having a go. That's all we ask and I think the supporters do too.

“I think everyone is sensing it's going to go to the last game. In some ways I hope we are still in with a chance by the last game. After Saturday there would be a nine day break so it would be a nerve-racking week if we do go down to the last match.

“We have a nice little unbeaten run going and it would be nice to stay unbeaten until the end of the season. If we do that we are pretty much going to be in with a shout.”

Stags are now nine games unbeaten after Saturday's gritty 1-0 home win over Stevenage.

“It was an outstanding effort by the players,” said Clough.

“It wasn't the silkiest game of football, but against Stevenage you have to to stand up and be counted and deal with the aerial balls. I thought we did that brilliantly on Saturday, especially late on.

“We knew what was coming and I thought the whole back four – and the two centre halves especially – were outstanding.

“The players are tired but we need the same again tomorrow as we only have three games to go. That's the incentive for the players.

“We only have three matches where we need the same effort and same sort of qualities we've shown in the last couple of games to get something. And tomorrow we're playing against the champions.”

On the injury front, Clough said James Gale was ruled out with concussion and Stephen McLaughlin is now ruled out for the season.

“James Gale was a little bit groggy over the weekend after that whack on the side of his head, and with these situations we don't take any chances at all,” said Clough.

“Stephen McLaughlin is in a knee brace and on crutches and has had scans. He got quite a nasty whack on his knee, which I think opened up his medial ligament when he came on against Newport last week and I don't think we'll be seeing him again this season.

“We are probably looking towards pre-season and maybe beyond for him.

“It's a major disappointment for him and for us as he was one of those players we were hoping to have for the last few games of the season and beyond if necessary.

“Jordan Bowery came off at Newport with a tight hamstring and it was too sore for him to be on the bench on Saturday. We will see how he is for tomorrow.

“Ollie Clarke is doing a bit of work outside on his own, so he's not too far away.

“Anthony Hartigan has just got to pass all the tests on the strength of his shoulder. He has been working relentlessly on the grass but with no contact – just one to one stuff. But he's not far away.

“We hope they will figure before the end of the season.

“Anthony is due maybe to join in Friday training and Ollie is back on the grass and is the sort of character that, even if he is carrying a knock, will do everything he can to be out there.”

He continued: “Will Swan has literally just returned from Forest who have very kindly allowed us to have him back for the bench but said, rightly so, to be cautious with him, which we will be.

“George Maris did 10 minutes on Saturday, which is probably his maximum and Louis Reed has not yet joined in training, so we have to be careful with him as well.

“We didn't want to use Rhys Oates for more than about 15-20 minutes on Saturday but when James Gale came off with the head injury we had to take a chance.

“We said to him 'give us until half-time', but because of the sort of lad he is he kept going until late on in the game and played a key role in the victory.