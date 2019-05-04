Ugly scenes at end of League Two promotion showdown between MK Dons and Mansfield Town

There were ugly scenes at the end of Mansfield Town’s heartbreaking 1-0 defeat at MK Dons in their winner-takes-all promotion showdown.

After the final whistle home supporters ran on to the pitch to celebrate promotion to League One, but some then went towards the Stags fans and scuffles broke out. The Daily Mirror reported that Mansfield manager David Flicroft said: “I was asking some of their fans, ‘Please celebrate with your own players and don’t goad our supporters.’ “I don’t think that was very respectful. Go and celebrate with your own team. This was a difficult after-game experience.”

An MK Dons fan goads away supporters after the match.

Mansfield fans are constrained by the police at the end of the game.

Fans and police clash at the end of the game.

Police and security contain fans after a final whistle pitch invasion.

