The 21-year-old was one of six young professionals shown the door last week which will be seen as disappointing after he emerged excitingly through the club academy into the first team last season.

“From the form he showed just over a year ago when he got into the team at the back end of last season, I don't think Tyrese took that on this season,” said manager Nigel Clough, who has continued to have him watched on his loan spell this season.

“We have improved as well, so there are a couple of factors there.

Tyrese Sinclair celebrates after he scores for Stags against Oldham Athletic last May.

“He needs to go out and play regular football and we couldn't offer him that here.

“He has had a tough loan at Scunthorpe. But it was also a chance for him to shine a little bit. In a team that is struggling you always see one or two players shine.

“We have taken players from relegated sides because they do stand out.

“But Tyrese struggled a little bit along with the team.”

Clough did give new deals to promising young duo, centre half George Cooper and striker James Gale, but said: “I think they will probably go back out on loan again if we have a squad that's strong enough.

“They will be on the fringes of it. They will be with us pre-season and we'll see how they come back.

“We work closely with Richard Cooper at the academy and we feel that getting them out on loan at the highest level, they have both been out at Conference North at a young age, is the best way to develop them.