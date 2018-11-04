Tyler Walker has the ability to hit 20 goals for Mansfield Town — and score at a higher level

The keyboard critics have been sharpening their keyboards for a few weeks, but Tyler Walker answered them in the best way.

The Nottingham Forest loan forward has the potential to be a regular goalscorer at a higher level than League Two.

That is not in doubt — and that is no doubt why the Championship club allowed their striker to come to the Stags at the start of the season to add to his previously limited Football League experience and develop his game.

However, after a terrific start in the amber and blue — including netting the club’s first goal of the season — Walker had struggled to convert his many chances.

But three goals in five days means he has now scored a total of nine and also provided two assists.

His terrific effort gave the Stags the lead at Cheltenham on Saturday and then he was in the right place at the right time to snatch an injury-time equaliser.

A natural finisher, he has sometimes been criticised this season for his workrate and desire.

To be pushing to score so late in the game — and in a match where the Stags were second-best for far too long — dispelled some of those criticisms.

He does continue to infuriate at times because his goal return from the number of chances he has had — many of which he creates for himself with clever play — is arguably not high enough.

But given the right support and backing — both from his manager and coaches as well as the terraces — Walker could top 20 goals by the time we reach May.

Talking of goals, the midfield has also been coming to the goalscoring party — Neale Bishop, Jacob Mellis and Timi Elsnik have netted recently.

That ability for the Stags to find goals from throughout the side will be vital in the coming weeks.

As is three points against Grimsby on Tuesday!