That followed a midweek victory by the same scoreline at Lincoln United and boss Wayne Savage said of the Wisbech win: “It was a difficult game.

“We didn’t start well and struggled to get behind Wisbech and could easily have conceded the first goal.

“We were fortunate to be ahead at the break but took advantage of that and Kieran (Knight) has scored a great second to win us the game.”

Goalscorer Kieran Knight (left) in action for Sherwood against Wisbech. Picture by Dave Porter.

The Wood gave a debut to Harry Bircumshaw and recalled Jacob Pearce to the starting line-up while Dale Sheppard took over in goal.

The opening effort on goal came in the first minute, Harry Grigas of Wisbech firing well over from distance.

Sherwood’s first real attack of note came on six minutes, Robson Doolan releasing Ewan Robson, and his cross from the left headed behind for a corner kick.

Bircumshaw got a shot away that was blocked after 16 minutes, with Pearce wasting a great opportunity two minutes later, firing over the bar.

A minute later Town should have gone ahead, a defensive lapse leaving Grigas clear on goal only to drag his effort wide of the post.

The Wood looked out of sorts, offering little width.

Jamie York did try his luck from distance that was comfortable for Dan George in the Wisbech goal. But in first half added time Sherwood were awarded a controversial penalty kick.

Pearce was bundled into by goalkeeper George following a deflected high ball from Robson ballooned into the air. The referee pointed to the spot and Craig Westcarr applied the finish.

Immediately it could have been two, Bircumshaw breaking from midfield to feed Pearce on the left, and his cross was met by Robson whose effort was well saved by George.

The second half saw Pearce involved immediately, this time on the right, his effort well saved with his legs by George.

On 51 minutes, Wisbech’s Toby Allen managed to get a shot away from the edge of the area that was comfortable for Sheppard.

Then on 63 minutes a rapid counterattack by the Wood involving Doolan, Robson and Wiesztort ended with Town thankful to only concede a corner kick.

Grigas was presented with a good chance for Town, his effort again not on target.

Wisbech were having a good spell which brought a series of substitutions from the home side. The changes gave Sherwood more energy, and on 76 minutes they reaped the benefit.

Ricky Starbuck released Kieran Knight, who cut in from the left to score right footed past George to double the lead.

The goal seemed to deflate Town and Cameron Pinnick missed a golden chance to open his first team account, blazing over from Marley Grant’s cross before Will Norcross dragged an effort wide of the post.