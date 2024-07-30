Two more Stags games chosen for live TV coverage
Two more of promoted Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League One fixtures have been selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports +.
Stags’ match at home to Birmingham City on Saturday, 26th October and away to Wrexham on Saturday, 9th November will both be shown live and both will now kick-off at 12.30pm.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Mansfield’s match against Cambridge United at One Call Stadium on Saturday, 14th September had been chosen for coverage on Sky Sports + and will also kick-off at 12.30pm.
