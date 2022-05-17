The club has landed the EFL's Family Section Gold Award as well as being named the highest-ranked club in Sky League Two for delivering an outstanding matchday family experience.

Stags have been given the award following an independent assessment using real families - commissioned by the EFL - at all 72 League clubs during the 2021-22 season.

In its assessment, the EFL report said: “While the Stags have proven to be almost unbeatable at home this season, their family experience is also top-performing with another two assessments highlighting not only consistency throughout the experience, but a number of notes of detail that really illustrate the depth of understanding applied to the design of family experiences there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matchday at the One Call stadium.

“Naturally, there are some minor improvement opportunities.

“But the overall sense is of a club not only delivering a great experience, but doing it in a way that respects each child and supports their own future development too.

“In two areas they absolutely excel.

“The family room/sensory area goes way beyond entertainment and shows the club's compassion and understanding of the need to support child development in an area of the country where opportunities are limited.

“But most of all, it is the club's match day people who most richly deserve praise.

“Looking back on the day, it felt like at pretty much every touchpoint, the club staff/stewards were doing their utmost to help you, talk to you and make you feel welcome.