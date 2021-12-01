Graham Furnell is delighted to have brought in Jordan Wheatley and Sacha Markelic.

The Miners were denied any football last weekend by the weather, their match at Dunkirk falling victim to the wet and wintry conditions much of the country had to deal with.

But life didn’t stand still at the Stag Ground with two new signings coming in through the door, with former Ilkeston and West Bridgford midfielder Jordan Wheatley joining the squad alongside striker Sacha Markelic, who returns to the club having had a spell at NPL Midlands side Loughborough Dynamo.

And joint-boss Graham Furnell says he’s pleased with the signings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It was frustrating that the weekend’s game fell foul of the weather as we’d had a good couple of training sessions in the week with everyone looking sharp.

“We’ re delighted to welcome Jordan Wheatley to the club and big thanks to Russ and Tim from West Bridgford for their help getting it done with ease.

“We’ve also been boosted by having S acha Markelic return to us from Loughborough Dynamo. Sacha was pivotal to our early season form but his performances put him on a few clubs’ radar and Loughborough, after several scouting missions, took the plunge and we couldn't stand in his way and wished him all the best.

“ For one reason or another things didn't work out for him and when he reached out to us we were delighted to welcome him b ack to the club.”

Kimberley, who are fourth in the UCL Division One North standings, go to 17th-placed Clifton on Saturday with Furnell wary of the challenge ahead.

He said: “Another tricky game awaits us Clifton are a club rejuvenated by recently taking Ilkeston U23s under their umbrella which in turn means they have a fresh group of players to choose from.

"H aving only played Clifton a few weeks back they were already a good side so this new influx of players will make them a more of a threat.