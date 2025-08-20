Two-goal Mansfield Town midfielder Jamie McDonnell happy to underestimated by opponents at set pieces

Mansfield Town's two-goal hero Jamie McDonnell said he was happy for opponents to underestimate his prowess at set pieces after scoring from two corners in last night's 2-0 home win over Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old Forest loanee midfielder knows that opponents are keeping a closer eye on big strikers or centre halves and was delighted to net twice from two corners in eight minutes last night to settle the points and open his Stags account.

“It was good to get off the mark with the goals for me,” he smiled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was nice to score that first goal – I didn't know where to celebrate as there were no fans in that corner.

Jamie McDonnell scores during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the One Call Stadium, 19 Aug 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I am always a threat from corners as I have good heading ability and it was right place, right time.

“For the second I went up to challenge for a header and it fell on my foot – I looked up and it was in the back of the net.

“A lot of teams underestimate me because of my height when I am going in with the centre halves who are all taller than me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I usually get marked by the fourth marker who is the smallest and gives me an advantage over them, though scoring two goals in one night is very rare for me.”

Stags dominated the first half but, after Will Evans saw a penalty saved, went in all square at 0-0 before taking control in the second half.

“I thought it was a good performance from the lads,” said McDonnell..

“First half I felt we took control of the game in possession and showed our worth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It built on the performance at Exeter where I thought we were good on the ball as well.

“We had a few chances and a few efforts that went over the bar.

“We were unlucky to go in 0-0 with the missed penalty, though I thought it was a good save.

“But then we turned it on in the second half and finally got a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Penalties get missed all the time in football and it was just about keeping our composure.”

He added: “I thought we defended very well today, especially the aerial duels against the strikers. They were very solid and no messing about.”

That is now three wins in eight days for Stags' new-look side after the two opening narrow defeats.

“The three wins just shows what we can do. After two narrow losses we have shown we can get results, play well and do these big teams over,” said McDonnell, who is forming a good holding midfield partnership with Louis Reed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With so many new players in the squad it was always going to take some time to build relationships on and off the pitch,” he said.

“Once we'd got those gelled, we showed tonight in the way we moved the ball and communicated.

“I have been impressed by the standards here. Right from the first day here I have been impressed by the professionalism in the squad and the players.

“I felt like it would be good for my experience as a young player, coming in and learning from these players, especially Reedy, who is older than me and technically very good.”