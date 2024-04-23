They have watched their side secure automatic promotion and a return to League One after two decades away.

Records were broken, plenty of goals were smashed in, lots of points won and many magic memories were created.

But it’s been a gradual process as Stags rebuilt from a season of disappointment after missing out on the play-offs by just one goal the season before this,

Along the way the fans were there in big numbers. Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway was also there every step of the way, covering Stags up and down the land.

Here are just some of their pictures of the fans through 2023 and 2024.

Let us know your favourite games, and moments of the season, and why via our social media channels.

1 . Stags 0 Sutton 0 Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Sutton United on 25 Mar 2023. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Stags 0 Sutton 0 Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Sutton United on 25 Mar 2023. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Forest Green 0 Stags 4 Mansfield Town fans watched a great away win for Stags. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales