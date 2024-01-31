News you can trust since 1952
Captains of trophy winning teams pictured at the Mansfield Field Youth League presentation held at The Festival Hall Kirkby in 2007. Pictured from the left are; Blake Vincent, Oliver Rathbone, Owen Clarke and Scott Helmkay.Captains of trophy winning teams pictured at the Mansfield Field Youth League presentation held at The Festival Hall Kirkby in 2007. Pictured from the left are; Blake Vincent, Oliver Rathbone, Owen Clarke and Scott Helmkay.
Captains of trophy winning teams pictured at the Mansfield Field Youth League presentation held at The Festival Hall Kirkby in 2007. Pictured from the left are; Blake Vincent, Oliver Rathbone, Owen Clarke and Scott Helmkay.

Trophies, goals and celebrations - 34 brilliant pictures which show the beauty of the Mansfield Youth Football League, featuring Quarrydale Utd Rangers, Shirebrook Rangers, Rainworth Tigers and Beaufort United

The Mansfield Youth Football League has been a popular part of youngsters’ sporting life over the years.
Many great battles have taken part on the pitch, with memories that will last long into adulthood.

Our latest gallery looks back of some of the players to have taken part over the years, with teams including Shirebrook Rangers, Quarrydale United, Rainworth Tigers and FC Interski.

Pics also include presentation nights with pictured from between 2007 and 2010.

Get the latest Chad Sport news here.

Manor 4th (Red) v Cresswell Parish Juniors in 2007.

1. Manor 4th (Red) v Cresswell Parish Juniors

Manor 4th (Red) v Cresswell Parish Juniors in 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson`

Captains of winning teams at the final Mansfield Youth Football League presentation of the year held at the Festival Hall Kirkby in 2007.

2. Presentation of the year - 2007

Captains of winning teams at the final Mansfield Youth Football League presentation of the year held at the Festival Hall Kirkby in 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson`

Shirebrook Rangers v Teversal FC in 2007.

3. Shirebrook Rangers v Teversal FC

Shirebrook Rangers v Teversal FC in 2007. Photo: Angela Ward

Manor 4th (Red) v Shirebrook playin finals day at the end of the 2006/2007 season.

4. Manor 4th (Red) v Shirebrook

Manor 4th (Red) v Shirebrook playin finals day at the end of the 2006/2007 season. Photo: Roger Grayson

