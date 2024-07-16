Trialists both score as Mansfield Town open pre-season with big win at Retford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town made a flying start to their pre-season programme tonight as they romped to a 7-0 away win at NCEL Division One neighbours Retford United.

The Mansfield line-up saw two trialists involved with both scoring a goal and one of them looking particularly impressive in an exciting second half showing.

First half they fielded 28-year-old American striker Eric McWoods, who has played for clubs in Estonia, Hungary, Malta, and Sweden as well as a spell at Irish club Finn Harps.

And he marked his first game with a first half goal.

Also involved after the break was 19-year-old winger Ben Quinn, nephew of current Stags star Stephen, and the pair combined for Stephen to make it 3-0 in the second half before the favour was returned for the fifth.

Ben has played for Celtic U18s and the Scottish giants' B team as well as St Patricks Athletic U19s in Dublin and looked a real threat while on the pitch.

Stags made 10 changes at the break as they tried to give everyone a decent run out.

Mansfield started the game on the front foot and new boy Lee Gregory had an early effort blocked while McWoods forced a save from the home keeper after being set up by Australian summer signing Keanu Baccus after five minutes.

Baccus carved out another chance on 10 minutes as he found Davis Keillor-Dunn, who was too high with a first time shot from 18 yards.

The pressure finally told as another new signing, Deji Oshilaja, broke through on 15 minutes as he netted at the far post from an Aaron Lewis cross.

Eight minutes later the visitors doubled their advantage as youngster Finn Flanagan sent McWoods in on goal and he finished with aplomb, coolly lifting the ball over the keeper as he came out to meet him.

Soon after Keillor-Dunn hit the crossbar, and the onslaught continued as Gregory fired over and Baccus had an effort blocked, Mansfield going into the break well on top.

Stags came back out with 10 fresh faces, only Lucas Akins staying on, and Ben Quinn out to impress.

He made a quick impact as he forced a save from the keeper from 18 yards.

Then Will Swan was brought down in the box to win a 48th minute penalty, but he sent the spot kick over the bar.

However, within two minutes he made amends as he turned home a Hiram Boateng cross from close range.

After Ben Quinn had gone just wide the youngster saw his cross deflect to uncle Stephen who drilled home the fourth on 54 minutes.

Ben Quinn was again the provider on 66 as he found Tom Nicols, who turned well but sent his finish over the bar.

Then, after Boateng had narrowly missed the top corner, Ben Quinn almost scored as, set up by Swan, he saw his shot blocked on the line on 70 minutes.

But Ben Quinn got his deserved goal on 73 minutes as Stephen Quinn's pass gave Ben a chance that saw him drill home a fine low finish off the post.

It was 6-0 with nine minutes to go as Louis Reed buried an opportunity with aplomb into the top corner.

The final goal came with the last kick of the game as Boateng found the beleaguered Badgers’ net.

STAGS FIRST HALF: Pym, Akins, Flint, Oshilaja, Macdonald, Flanagan, Baccus, Lewis, Keillor-Dunn, Gregory, McWoods.

STAGS SECOND HALF: Flinders, Akins (Warnaby 59), Bowery, McLaughlin, Wauchope, Reed, Boateng, S. Quinn, Nichols, Swan, B. Quinn.