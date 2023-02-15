Stags celebrate their powerful win at Carlisle on Tuesday - photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Unbeaten now in five games, the Stags will also hope to avoid a repeat of the late nightmare they suffered at Prenton Park last season when they levelled at 2-2 in stoppage time only to concede on 90+7 and lose.

“It was one of those where we went for it and we got back to 2-2 late on, thought we could go and nick it and ended up losing it, which happens sometimes,” said boss Nigel Clough.

“I think the supporters behind that goal were with us as always as we tried to get that winner. Then all of a sudden we conceded down the other end.

“But we should have defended better. We still should be able to go for it and try to win without giving the game away. It was poor defending, not getting a foot in.”

He added: “The three or four games we have had with Tranmere recently have all been very good games.

“I expected them to be higher than they currently are this season but I think there is still time for them to do that.

“I saw them at Doncaster last week and they played well and were a bit unlucky.

“Their two midfielders are very strong, as are their wide men, and Kane Hemmings is always a threat.”