Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon wants his side to find the spark against Mansfield Town

Mick Mellon knows slumping Tranmere need to find some spark quickly.

Slumping Rovers were beaten 3-2 at home Northampton last weekend to leave them with just one point from their last five matches.

“We are going to move on and get working hard to get the spark back,” he said.

“We have to be determined to get on the ball and play, so we can play the way we want to play.

“We have to find the spark again within the group and the ability to stamp our authority on the game.

“It was not good enough against Northampton. We are losing too many goals and that will always make it difficult for ourselves.

“We will keep battling hard within the group to turn it around.”