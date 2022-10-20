After four months in charge and only one win in 12, the Red Devils sacked Kevin Betsy and put assistant Lewis Young in temporary charge.

The 33-year-old has won both his games so far, halting a five-match losing run with victory over Newport County last weekend and followed that up with a 5-2 win over Aston Villa U21s in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday.

Crawley are currently 23rd in League Two with nine points from 13 games, but Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “It's a whole different game there now they have changed their manager.

Intermin Crawley boss Lewis Young - two wins out of two ahead of Mansfield visit.

“They have got a home win, which will give them a big boost and a lot of confidence.

“So it's a completely different fixture to what it might have been a week or two ago.

“They are better than their league position suggest. Their two forwards, Tom Nichols and Ashley Nadesen, are as good as there is in the league and they are dangerous.

“We found that there last year. We played really well first half, but then they came out and caused us problems. They are one of those teams that are more than capable.

“You never know. If they pick up a few wins they could soon find themselves up the table as they have some good players.

“Things can change so quickly in football. You see that regularly when a manager goes.

“I think they've changed 25 per cent of the managers in League Two already this season which is incredible when you think it's mid-October.

“But all of a sudden there is a different vibe at the place with the same players going into a game with a lot more confidence.”

However, Mansfield are chasing a fifth successive away win to extend their seven game unbeaten run.

“I think we are in a healthy position, only six points off the top with a game in hand,” said Clough.

“We are maybe a couple of points shy of where we should be, looking back on the 13 games so far. The Hartlepool one sticks out. There is a long way to go but it gives us confidence.”

Stags had the long haul north to Barrow last away game and now head south to Crawley, Clough saying: “We are up and down the country at the moment, which is why the FA Cup draw at Barrow is not ideal.

“But it's good in some ways to get the trips out of the way while the weather is okay.

“You don't want to be going in December, January, February when there could be a chance of the games being off. So it's good to get the trips out the way, but it is a long way.”

Stags have won their last two games without hitting top gear and the manager added: “I don't think we have quite hit our stride yet at times in the last few weeks. The last time we played really well was at Gillingham.

“But we're finding a way to get results – and that is the most important thing.

“We're not going to play well over 46 or 50 games or whatever, so you find a way to win.”

Four successive away wins is certainly impressive and he said: “We have not given much away.

“Teams have had to work very hard to create chances against us, which is a good sign. And we always fancy ourselves to get a goal. The main thing is keeping it tight and not giving anything away.”

Even more impressive is the home form with Mansfield only losing once at the One Call Stadium in a league game in 383 days and counting.

“It is incredible,” he smiled. “On our form we are averaging the two points per game this season, which was our target.

“I think over the last 46/47 games we're doing the same, maybe just above that. It is an incredible return over that sort of period and gives us encouragement going forward.

“You look back over those games and we don't play well all the time. We just have to do it for the next six months now.”

Clough is hoping an illness in the camp eases before Saturday.

“We have a few knocks from Saturday but we also have a bit of illness creeping in,” he explained.

“Now the weather has got colder unfortunately we have a few bugs going around. So we have James Perch and George Lapslie off with a bug at the moment.

“Illness is difficult to control. We've had several players go down with viruses in the last month or two like Will Swan.

“After 30 minutes Will really felt it on Saturday so he was in no fit state to start. Hopefully as he gets better he will get stronger in the next week or two.

“Kellan Gordon is stepping up his rehab and is 50-50 for Saturday. It's all about the twisting, turning and crossing, which is his game. That is what is holding him back.

“Kieran Wallace is doing the same, with with the protocols and pathway coming back from a head injury. He won't be playing Saturday as he has to be clear of all symptoms before he starts doing anything at all.

“Rhys Oates is going to be another four or five weeks.

“Macca (Stephen McLaughlin) has been playing with a sore knee and got a knock on Saturday so we will see how that one is by the weekend.”

