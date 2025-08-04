Tough week for Kimberley MW ends in early FA Cup exit

After a fine win and draw in a tough opening week UCL Premier North for Kimberley MW, they bowed out of the FA Cup on Saturday with a 2-0 Extra Preliminary Round away defeat at Boston Town.

But boss Ant Ward believes his small squad will be boosted in number and fully rested before this Saturday's game at Wisbech with the bonus of no midweek game to come.

Finn Ryder netted twice as Kimberley came from behind in midweek at home to Grantham Town only to let in a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

“After a brilliant three points on the road in the opener against Melton Town we faced another favourite for promotion in Grantham at our temporary home of Greenwich Avenue on Wednesday,” said Ward.

“It was another gutsy performance and we came away with a well deserved point - perhaps we deserved more.

“Then on Saturday we crashed out of the FA cup at the first hurdle despite being the better side for 25 minutes.

“Unfortunately a threadbare squad and two injuries didn’t help against another very good Boston side, who will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

“We have to operate on a smaller squad this year and maybe the exploits of the week were just too much. The lads were very good but tiredness showed.

"Luckily we have no midweek game so we can get a rest into legs before another long trip to Wisbech at the weekend.

“We still hope to add one or two to the squad but more importantly we now welcome four back from holiday and suspension which will only help the group.”

In the Central Midlands League Premier South, relegated Selston showed their intent to return to Step 6 as soon as possible with a 4-0 win at Linby Colliery.

In front of a crowd of 175 they opened their account after seven minutes with a goal from Alex Hardman. They had to wait until added time at the end of the first half for George Layton to add a second, The other two, which added a bit of gloss to the final score, came late on – Nick Hines netting in the 86th minute, Connor Ward two minutes later.