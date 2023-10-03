Tough times ahead as fixture schedule grows for in-form Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stags are already in the mix for League Two promotion and one game away from the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

On Tuesday they will open their Papa John's Trophy group game with the visit of Doncaster Rovers and enter the FA Cup at the start of next month.

“Obviously the Papa John's will take a lesser status as it does for almost every team,” said Clough.

Goal machine Davis Keillor-Dunn nets in Saturday's draw at Gillingham - report inside. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

“It's still a good competition and I wish we had a few more players fit and then it gives everyone a game and keeps them ticking over.

“We will certainly be using it to give all our subs a game if they're fit.

“The first teamers will get maybe 45 minutes and we will have a couple of U19s around the bench as well. We would like to progress but it is difficult to try keep going in all of them.

“We have the FA Cup coming up soon too and it's very difficult to challenge in four competitions. But we will give it a go as long as we can.”

Stags and Arsenal were the only unbeaten sides in the country ahead of last night's scheduled visit of Wrexham and host AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

“Wimbledon are very much improved from last season,” said Clough. "I remember seeing Johnny Jackson after the game and he was a bit down. I think there was a case more than any other team for them getting through to the end of the season and rebuilding and starting again.”

Defender Callum Johnson is now back available after injury. But Stags had more bad news on John-Joe O'Toole, who missed much of last season injured and then suffered another one pre-season.

“He had a scan and it was a little bit worse than we'd feared after the Notts County reserve game and I think it will be about six weeks from the injury which will put him out for most of this month,” aid Clough

“He got a whack on the side of the calf. The tackle was a bit naughty, but he didn't seem too bad. Then the scan revealed a bit more damage.