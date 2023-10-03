News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

Tough times ahead as fixture schedule grows for in-form Mansfield Town

Despite shrugging off a long injury list to make a fantastic start to the new season, boss Nigel Clough admitted it will be hard to maintain challenge on four fronts.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stags are already in the mix for League Two promotion and one game away from the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

On Tuesday they will open their Papa John's Trophy group game with the visit of Doncaster Rovers and enter the FA Cup at the start of next month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Obviously the Papa John's will take a lesser status as it does for almost every team,” said Clough.

Goal machine Davis Keillor-Dunn nets in Saturday's draw at Gillingham - report inside. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.Goal machine Davis Keillor-Dunn nets in Saturday's draw at Gillingham - report inside. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.
Goal machine Davis Keillor-Dunn nets in Saturday's draw at Gillingham - report inside. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.
Most Popular

“It's still a good competition and I wish we had a few more players fit and then it gives everyone a game and keeps them ticking over.

“We will certainly be using it to give all our subs a game if they're fit.

“The first teamers will get maybe 45 minutes and we will have a couple of U19s around the bench as well. We would like to progress but it is difficult to try keep going in all of them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have the FA Cup coming up soon too and it's very difficult to challenge in four competitions. But we will give it a go as long as we can.”

Stags and Arsenal were the only unbeaten sides in the country ahead of last night's scheduled visit of Wrexham and host AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

“Wimbledon are very much improved from last season,” said Clough. "I remember seeing Johnny Jackson after the game and he was a bit down. I think there was a case more than any other team for them getting through to the end of the season and rebuilding and starting again.”

Defender Callum Johnson is now back available after injury. But Stags had more bad news on John-Joe O'Toole, who missed much of last season injured and then suffered another one pre-season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He had a scan and it was a little bit worse than we'd feared after the Notts County reserve game and I think it will be about six weeks from the injury which will put him out for most of this month,” aid Clough

“He got a whack on the side of the calf. The tackle was a bit naughty, but he didn't seem too bad. Then the scan revealed a bit more damage.

“It's incredible. When you think from pre-season where he tripped over George Cooper in a warm-up to picking up this in a reserve game. So it's been bad luck for him.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Related topics:Nigel CloughStagsJohn-Joe O'TooleLeague Two