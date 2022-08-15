Tough tests ahead as injury-hit Mansfield Town prepare for home double

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stags' home form was excellent last season and they won their opening home game against Tranmere Rovers just over a week ago.

“It will be interesting to see the contrast between the two teams. I know there is a big difference budget-wise,” said Clough.

“Wimbledon are a team that have just come down and retained most of the squad with a new manager in Johnnie Jackson this season. He did well at Charlton and I think was a bit unlucky after that.

Stags were beaten 1-0 at Leyton Orient on Saturday. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“So they will have a smattering of League One players and I think the next two games will be a good test for us – one who has come down and one who has just come up.

“Wimbledon have some experienced players and the two lads up front are a threat. They have a very experienced centre half in (Alex) Pearce, who has been around the block more than once.

“I just think Johnnie Jackson is putting a good, solid team that can challenge for promotion.”

He added: “We are looking forward to having two home games this week. The Derby game was a cracking game and we didn't deserve to lose.

“We need to be consistent and keep that level of performance. Our home form in the last 12 months has been exceptionally good and we want to keep it that way.

“If teams are coming to the One Call expecting to be on the back foot, let's make sure we don't disappoint them.”

Jordan Bowery is back from a one-game ban tomorrow night.

“It's another body when you seem to be losing a player every game or training session at the moment. He gives us that versatility.

“There will be no Lucas Akins, no Oli Hawkins, no Hiram Boateng probably. I think it would be too much of a risk to put them in at this stage. Jason Law is still out too.

“Stephen Quinn and Will Swan did not train on Monday. Will started but pulled out so we will have to see how he is.

“But Perchy (James Perch) has come through training again as well as Kieran Wallace which is good. They have done very little training but at least they are available.

“It just seems to be one step forward two steps back at the moment. You get one or two players back then lose two or three.

“Most of the injuries are very short term though. Hopefully they are all just a week or so and we will have everybody back either for Stockport or just beyond.”

Clough said there were various factors over the current injury list.

“This is early season and we talked about the catching up with pre-season after a late finish to last season,” he said.

“With the weather they are probably working a lot harder than they normally do when playing in 33/34 degrees. There was a long coach journey at the weekend too and you get these tight muscles and tight hamstrings.

“What you don't want is them developing into a four to six week injury. That's what we can't afford. So at this stage of the season it's very much a cautious approach with them.”

Stags have lost two of their first three league games, but turned in excellent performances in the two away defeats against sides tipped to be among the promotion front runners.

“There were a lot of positives to take from the first four games and I am not quite sure how we lost three out of the four, apart from the obvious of conceding some soft goals and missing our fair share of chances,” he said.

“Matty, our analyst, has been working on some figures and we've had 62 shots in those four games and only scored two goals. You can see that sort of ratio can't continue.

“The opposition have 28 against us – less than half – and scored five.

“We have had 30 corners in the first three league games, which is 10 more than anyone else in the league. We scored from one against Tranmere but we have to make more of them and share the responsibility.

“So generally there is nothing wrong with the all-round performance. We just need to tighten up one or two things defensively and try to put a chance away.

“There are a lot of positives about how we are playing in general.”

He continued: “We are ahead of where we were last season, despite the injuries. “There is even an argument to say maybe half the outfield who would have started were missing second half on Saturday.