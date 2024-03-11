Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is followed by a game at 'sleeping giants' Bradford City on Saturday and boss Nigel Clough said: “The next two away games will probably be as tough as any away games we've had all season.

“We are just looking to see if we can stay top after those two games.”

Bradford still have an outside hope of the play-offs while Tranmere, having pulled away from the relegation dogfight, can now play with freedom and lack of pressure.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Swindon Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 09 March 2024Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Tranmere will want to finish the season on a high,” said Clough.

“Since Nigel Adkins has taken over they have had a big upturn in their fortunes and got away from the relegation battle pretty quickly.

“I think they will be looking forward to next season and building for next season, trying to show their supporters that this is what they're going to have when they start again in August.

“There is all this talk of having nothing to play for but everybody still has something to play for. You are still putting things in place looking ahead.

“You want supporters to renew season tickets and you want to finish the season on a high.”

He added: “No matter what the situation, there will be no game between now and the end of the season which you can say will be comfortable.

“You saw it with Swindon on Saturday. You don't want to lose games but you can certainly go out and have a go, whether it's away at top of the league or wherever you go.

“So I am sure Tranmere will be looking forward to playing us, being in that position tomorrow night.

“At home they are very strong, we've found that out over the last couple of seasons.

“They are, without doubt, one of the teams that, had they had a better start, would now be there or thereabouts in the play-offs.”

Clough was delighted to be top of the tree going into the final 10 games.

“It is a lovely position to be in at this stage.

“Being top is certainly better than chasing, like if we were five points behind and relying on other people all the time. It is very much in our hands.

“When you are up there you're there to be shot at and it's a little bit of a scalp for them if they can beat top of the league.

“I just don't want us to get nervous or anything like that.

“I just want us to keep doing what we are doing and playing like we have for the previous 36 games, which I know is easier said than done.

“It's no fluke when you are top after 36 games. But it counts for nothing if you're not there after another 10.”

Ollie Clarke (knee) and Hiram Boateng (ribs) are among several players with knocks after Saturday's thrilling 3-2 home win over Swindon Town.

“With three games in a week it's inevitable. We will do what we can, patch them up and get them out for the next two,” said Clough.

“It was a pulsating game on Saturday and Swindon certainly played their part – I think there were 40 shots between the two teams.

“The performance was good enough in parts, certainly the quality of the three goals. But it was much closer than it should have been.

“With 11 games to go on the day, it was a little bit too close for comfort at times.

“We have to get back to not conceding as many goals.”

Stags have now hit 25 goals in four home games and Clough added: “It's wonderful for the supporters to come along and see that.

“That is what they pay their money for – to hopefully see us win and also to be entertained.