The win was perhaps made even sweeter with the nation’s tv cameras broadcasting the game.

If you were there then you might be featured here.

Take a look at these pictures by photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway of Stags fans ahead of kick-off.

Get the latest Stags news here.

1 . Notts County 1 Stags 4 Mansfield Town fans enjoy a day to remember at Meadow Lane. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Notts County 1 Stags 4 Mansfield Town fans enjoy a day to remember at Meadow Lane. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Notts County 1 Stags 4 Mansfield Town fans enjoy a day to remember at Meadow Lane. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales