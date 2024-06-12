Mansfield Town fans enjoy a day to remember at Meadow Lane.Mansfield Town fans enjoy a day to remember at Meadow Lane.
Top dogs: Check out these cracking snaps from when Mansfield Town took League Two's biggest away following of the season to Notts County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2024, 13:47 BST
Stags took the bragging rights in emphatic fashion last season with a thumping 4-1 win at Notts County.

The win was perhaps made even sweeter with the nation’s tv cameras broadcasting the game.

If you were there then you might be featured here.

Take a look at these pictures by photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway of Stags fans ahead of kick-off.

1. Notts County 1 Stags 4

Mansfield Town fans enjoy a day to remember at Meadow Lane. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Notts County 1 Stags 4

Mansfield Town fans enjoy a day to remember at Meadow Lane. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Notts County 1 Stags 4

Mansfield Town fans enjoy a day to remember at Meadow Lane. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Notts County 1 Stags 4

Mansfield Town fans enjoy a day to remember at Meadow Lane. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

