Ton-up Gareth Curtis creates history for Sherwood Colliery in win at Deeping Rangers

Manager Wayne Savage said: “We are really pleased for Gaz.

“The lads have all congratulated him in the changing room and it was nice that the chairman came in to say well done.

“For me, it‘s a good win. Deeping are a good team so this is really pleasing.”

Gareth Curtis - 100 goals in Sherwood's colours after weekend brace.

The Wood made two changes from the defeat at Heanor, Ricky Starbuck and Brad Lathall replacing the injured Taylor and unavailable Korpal.

The opening exchanges were even, a couple of half chances at each end, Ben Seymour-Shove getting a shot away for Rangers that was easily gathered by Warren Squires while Gaz Curtis managed a similar effort for The Wood, again, comfortable for Dan George in the home goal.

On 13 minutes George produced a superb save to deny James Matthews, tipping his fierce effort onto the crossbar after good work by Ethan Wiesztort and Brad Lathall down the Sherwood right.

On 16 minutes Sherwood took the lead, a superb cross field ball by Carter Widdowson finding Will Norcross, who beat his marker to deliver to the near post where Curtis arrived and volleyed home a superb goal.

Rangers responded by forcing a couple of corner kicks which were defended well.

The Wood countered with a fast attack, Wiesztort almost putting Matthews in on goal.

On the half hour, Rangers were given a golden chance to equalise, Starbuck not getting enough pace on his header back to Squires who brought down the pacey Matthew Sparrow.

But Rangers’ top scorer William Bird pulled his spot kick wide of the left-hand post to hand Sherwood a let-off.

Norcross responded for the Wood, cutting in from the left but his effort was tame and off target.

On 39 minutes George pulled off another excellent save, denying Ewan Robson a goal, tipping his effort wide of the post.

At the other end Squires parried a firm effort by Sparrow before in first half stoppage time the hosts equalised.

A poor clearance led to the ball being recycled by Rangers. Space in the inside-right channel led to the ball being placed across goal where Bird atoned for his penalty kick miss by finishing calmly to send the sides in level at the break.

The opening exchanges of the second half were even, the first real opportunity falling to Rangers on 58 minutes, poor ball retention in midfield leading to Squires needing to save low at his near post.

Sherwood came back, Robson got free down the left and delivered a great ball that Curtis could not quite convert. He was fouled in the process, Widdowson taking the free kick which was headed out for a corner kick.

On 70 minutes, Wiesztort won a free kick on the left, again it was Widdowson on delivery.

His ball was dangerous, and Curtis almost found the corner of the net with a glancing header.

Widdowson was next to try his luck as the Wood looked increasingly likely to get a winning goal, but his effort was wild and went well over after York’s corner kick had scraped the frame of the goal

On 81 minutes the goal finally came, Widdowson again finding a superb ball that released Curtis, who outpaced the defenders and lifted a delightful finish over the advancing George in the Deeping goal to score his 100th goal in Sherwood’s colours, the first player to do so in the club's 15-year history.

The goal seemed to deflate the hosts and Sherwood started to manage the game well.

Indeed, late on in the game James Matthews almost added a third goal, his effort from distance clawed away by a back-pedalling George.

The game ended with Wiesztort almost getting clear on goal, a last-ditch tackle preventing him getting his shot away.

With no drama at the other end the referee brought the game to a close and well-earned three points on the road for the Wood.

Neighbours AFC Mansfield went down 4-1 at home to Wisbech Town.