Tom Nichols has been with Swindon Town since January after joining on loan from Mansfield Town.

Tom Nichols has joined Swindon Town on a permament deal following his release from Mansfield Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nichols has been on loan at Swindon since January and played 20 games for the League Two side.

"I spoke to the manager towards the end of the season and he said he'd love for me to stay next season - as soon as he said that, this is where I wanted to come," Nichols, who has signed a two-year contract, told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've really enjoyed my time here, the team did really well, we've got a really good squad of players."

The former Crawley Town and Exeter City player scored just three times for Stags during 23 appearances.