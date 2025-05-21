Tom Nichols joins Swindon Town after Mansfield Town release
Tom Nichols has joined Swindon Town on a permament deal following his release from Mansfield Town.
Nichols has been on loan at Swindon since January and played 20 games for the League Two side.
"I spoke to the manager towards the end of the season and he said he'd love for me to stay next season - as soon as he said that, this is where I wanted to come," Nichols, who has signed a two-year contract, told BBC Radio Wiltshire.
"I've really enjoyed my time here, the team did really well, we've got a really good squad of players."
The former Crawley Town and Exeter City player scored just three times for Stags during 23 appearances.