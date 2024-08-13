Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Fleet’s looping header proved to be the difference as the Cobras maintained their unbeaten start to the UCL Division One season, scraping 1-0 past a Radford side who will be ruing countless missed opportunities, writes Jordan Benford.

Fleet rose highest in amongst the melee and lofted the header over Oluyinga, who could only stand and watch as the ball trickled into the post and across his line.

The Hawkeye system is yet to reach the UCL, but linesman Kooner Singh confidently signalled that the ball had indeed crossed the line, and the winger wheeled off in celebration.

Unlike the meeting back in November between the two sides which finished 4-4, this one will not live long in the memory.

Radford will feel they had control in the first half, their high press was forcing Clipstone into sloppy passes which afforded the visitors numerous chances, all of which were wasted.

On another day, Fola Fegbemi would be walking away with a hat-trick, his elusive movement causing issues for the Clipstone rearguard all half. But, fortunately for them, he appeared to have left his finishing touch back in Radford.

The whole visiting frontline had chances to break the deadlock, but all failed to find a way past Taylor Green.

Jevon Seaton in particular will feel aggrieved to be leaving empty handed after being the best player on the pitch in the first 45.

Whatever was said at the interval by the home side seemed to have the desired effect.

Both sides were forced into early changes in the second half with innocuous injuries, but Clipstone had the bit between their teeth.

It was now Radford’s turn to be put under pressure and make erroneous passes, which was duly punished with Fleet’s 63rd minute header following Jack Warner’s dangerous free kick.

As the minutes ticked down the away side tried to find that elusive equaliser, but the hosts were determined to keep hold of their hard-fought clean sheet with a much more solid showing than the first half.

Radford had a couple of half chances but again nothing to seriously trouble the Cobras.

Seven minutes were added on at the end and the kitchen sink was thrown into the Clipstone penalty area, but Rio Murrays effort was heroically blocked from close range by Brandon Shaw and the referee's final whistle followed shortly after.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Cobras will be delighted to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season, and Radford will be disappointed to not be leaving with at least a point.