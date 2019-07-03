Togetherness as vital as talent in a promotion-winning squad says Mansfield Town new boy

COPYRIGHTED PHOTO: SPORT: FOOTBALL: Mansfield Town FC: PRE SEASON: PORTUGAL : 02 July 2019 : The Bigger Picture : Tel 07946 143859
COPYRIGHTED PHOTO: SPORT: FOOTBALL: Mansfield Town FC: PRE SEASON: PORTUGAL : 02 July 2019 : The Bigger Picture : Tel 07946 143859

New Mansfield Town striker Nicky Maynard has given his first big interview since joining the club on Tuesday.

And the 32-year-old goalcorer insists togetherness is as important as talent in a promotion-winning squad.