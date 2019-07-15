Toffees test again as Everton youngsters complete Mansfield Town’s EFL Trophy group

Mansfield Town will do battle with the cream of Everton’s future stars for the second time in three seasons following part two of this season’s EFL Trophy draw.

Stags already knew they would face Crewe Alexandra and Burton Albion in the first round group stage and a second draw has now completed the group with Everton U21s.

Stags beat them 1-0 with a late Zander Diamond goal in October 2017.

The Toffees’ youngsters will travel to the One Call Stadium on week commencing 2nd September.

Stags will also take on Crewe at home on week commence 7th October and travel to Burton Albion on week commencing 11th November.

A total of 64 teams enter from round one, including all 48 teams from League One and League Two, along with 16 category 1 Premier League and 1 EFL Championship academy/U21 sides. The competition now features 16 regional groups of four teams (with eight groups in each of Northern and Southern sections), with the top two from each group progressing to the knockout stages, the first two rounds of which remain regionalised before an open draw from the quarter-finals onwards.

Last season Stags emerged from the group only to lose 1-0 at home to Bury in round two.