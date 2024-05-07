Title double as Academy blossoms for Mansfield Town
“We are really pleased with the season,” he said.
“Two league titles have been secured with the U17s and U18s.
“So it's been a season of real progression four years on from when we started the academy.
“We continue to try to support the first team operation as best we can, whether that be players in training or just getting these development league games when we can.”
On the titles, he said: “That's what you want whatever age group you are in or any league campaign for any side.
“You only have to look at what our first team have achieved in getting that brilliant promotion.
“We didn't set out by stipulating to the boys that they must win the league or whatever. It has happened naturally.
“We have watched the boys week in, week out, taking their training into the matches.
“They have gone on long unbeaten runs and found themselves on the top of the tables – we asked them if they wanted to stay there?“It was great watching the first team on their journey as we were able to compare what the senior players were going through with the young players, like playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday.
“There were lots of comparables and the two journeys running side by side has been a really great experience for the young players.”
Cooper said the Academy's move from their Leicestershire base back to Mansfield had paid dividends too.
“We did have a successful academy four years ago based at Brooksby College, but we were all immensely proud of the decision to bring the academy home and relocate back to Mansfield,” he said.
“It was a challenge as recruitment had to start all over again. But our players are a lot more local to Mansfield now which I think is important.
“The boys are coming from the postcode again which was one of our main goals.
“Four years on, two league titles have been delivered, primarily by local players, which gives great enthusiasm for next season when we try to build our U21 programme a lot stronger.
“Each year we want to improve and get those boys as close to the first team as we can and keep trying to progress.
“The biggest thing watching our youth teams now is the style of play.
“Some of the football at first team level has been the best it's been in a long while and the youth teams are trying to copy that style.
“Having Steve Chettle and Ian McParland in the building has been a massive help to me, having two senior coaches who have played and coached at the highest level and have all this knowledge to pass on to our players.
“It's brilliant and helps the development of the coaches in the building too.”
He added: “I think we are in a great place. We are setting targets and plans for what we hope next season will look like with a more robust U21 programme.
“And we are already looking at the season beyond that and how we can improve the training ground.
“But the ultimate goal remains to get a player into the first team who can start or affect a game.”