Timely boost for Mansfield Town as star defender Elliott Hewitt set for return from injury nightmare

The 29-year-old, who can play full back or centre back, suffered an ACL injury when in impressive form last season.

But with Stags eyeing up a top three finish, sat second after Saturday's fine 4-0 win at Forest Green Rovers, Hewitt could be a fine addition for the final push.

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Walsall, manager Nigel Clough said: “We are working on some test results for Elliott Hewitt this week and if all goes well he might be back in full contact training by Wednesday.

“It will be great to have him back as we have missed him for nearly nine months now.

“We have just got to be careful to ease him back in gently.

“But it will be great just to have him around again.

“He has trained with us as a floater in non-contact, but to get him back in full training will be a great boost, then seeing him on matchdays if he is in the 18 as well.

“But Elliott might have to wait for his opportunity for an injury or something to get back involved.

“George Williams might have something to say about that as he has not featured much this season, but has started the last two games and we have kept clean sheets.

"That is the sort of strength you need in the squad and we have had this season.

“Someone like George can come in and play as well as he has done the last two games.”

Clough felt Saturday's bench was one of the strongest he has had since joining the club and said: “It was the challenge after all the injuries we've had in the last couple of years to get a stronger squad in place at the start of the season that could cope if we did lose six or seven players or whatever, and I think generally it's done that very well.

“We still have five out with long term problems, so it is important everyone else steps up and I think we are capable of doing that.

“So when we do make changes like we did on Saturday, leaving players out like Lucas Akins and Stephen Quinn does not weaken us as a side too much.