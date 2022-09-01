Time to pick up overdue first away win says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough ahead of trip to in-form Doncaster Rovers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stags have been well in, but lost, all three away games so far and Clough said: “It is vital that we start getting something on the road – if it starts with a point or three it doesn't matter.

“We are fed up of getting on that bus after losing a game and I am sure our supporters are as well.

“More than anything we need to stop conceding the soft goals we have done. That will give us more of a chance away from home.

Final Score at Doncaster in the FA Cup last season. Picture by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We have been in both the last two games. At Orient we had the better chances and at Sutton even at 1-1 with 10 minutes to go there's nothing there.

“We were a bit unlucky with the goals in that it's come off the back of somebody's head, but you still have to deal with those things.

“But we don't seem to get a break. I don't think we've had too many breaks at home but we have earned everything we've had.

“We don't seem to get them on the road and we need to work harder and stop conceding these goals.”

He continued: “We have gone behind in all three away games, two in the first half. We have to stop that and give ourselves a chance.

“You see the difference in the belief when we go behind at home. We're straight back into it and fancy our chances, even after going a goal down.

“It is a bit more difficult on the road to do that, so the easiest way is to not concede.”

Clough made eight changes to his side for Tuesday's sparkling 3-2 Papa John's Trophy win over Manchester City U21s and said all those players are firmly in his thoughts for the weekend trip.

“Everybody who played on Tuesday were already in our heads before because of the nature of the performance last Saturday at Sutton, the strength of the squad that we have and the good players we have,” he said.

“They're never out of our minds. It's just trying to get that right balance on a Saturday and pick the right team.

“We haven't done that in the few away games we've had.

“But over the course of the next 40-odd games everybody will feature.”

Stags came from behind to win 3-2 at Doncaster in last season's FA Cup Round Two before a noisy army of around 3,300 Stags fans and the club are hoping to take the same again this weekend for what is seen as a local derby this season.

Relegated Rovers have started well at League Two level, sitting third and unbeaten with four wins and two draws from their first six games.

On injuries, Clough said: “Hiram Boateng is not quite right with his hamstring so another few days will benefit him.

“Oli Hawkins has had a bug but hopefully he will be back with us, but John-Joe O'Toole is a doubt with his injured ankle.”