Time to halt dire home form says Mansfield Town keeper Conrad Logan

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Conrad Logan said Stags must halt their poor home form if they are to start moving upwards, beginning on Saturday against Forest Green Rovers.

Stags have won only twice at home in League Two all season and Logan admitted: “It has not been good enough.

“If you are going to be a successful team you have to make your home ground a fortress, win your home games, and do what you can on the road.

“It seems to be the other way round with us. We have been okay on the road. It's polar opposites, but I can't put my finger exactly why. We have to stick together and go again.

“The fans have been brilliant. It's not like they've turned against us, especially in recent weeks. They have encouraged us.

“We have to keep chipping away at it. It's not like a new manager comes in and we are going to win every game until the end of the season. We are in the position we are for a reason.

“It's a great stadium with good fans who can really get us over the line once we get going. If they can see us trying they will get behind us and hopefully it will be a knock-on effect and we can turn results around and go from strength to strength.”

Forest Green have tailed off after a superb start, though remain just three points off the top three, and Logan said: “Forest Green are a very good technical team who had a decent season last year and were unlucky in the play-offs.

“They have a good manager who believes in that style of football, with a good squad.

“They are a footballing team, but again it's a home game in League Two and we should be looking to win the game.

“We will believe in each other and trust in each other, hopefully after a good week's training, and go into it in fine form.”

He added: “When we played them away we were 2-0 down, but we fought back for a draw.

“It's going to be a tough game, as they all are in League Two, but if you work harder than the opposition in this league and bring your best game to to the table, then this squad is good enough to beat anyone. If you don't you will get turned over.”