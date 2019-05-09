Tickets now on sale to Nottingham Forest’s 40th anniversary celebrations of winning the European Cup

MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 30: Winning goalscorer Trevor Francis (r) and goalkeeper Peter Shilton parade the trophy after the 1979 European Cup Final between Nottingham Forest and Malmo at the Olympic Stadium on May 30, 1979 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Steve Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)
Nottingham Forest supporters can now get their hands on tickets to the official fan park to mark the 40th anniversary of the Reds’ first European Cup triumph.

Brian Clough’s Miracle Men will be in attendance, along with live music and comedy performances throughout the night at The City Ground on Thursday 30th May.

The celebration, held in conjunction with Nottingham-based Art of Football, will pay tribute to that historic night in Munich with German-themed food and drink and an opportunity for supporters to watch the highlights of the match against Malmo.

With just 2,500 tickets available to purchase, supporters are encouraged to move swiftly to avoid disappointment. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for under-18s.

You can buy tickets in-person, by calling 0115 982 4388 or visiting tickets.nottinghamforest.co.uk, with the print-at-home option available.